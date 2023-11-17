Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Expands By 12.9%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Enfusion Stock Performance

NYSE ENFN opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 126.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enfusion

In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 138,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,946.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 33.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enfusion by 783.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Enfusion by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

