Short Interest in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Rises By 14.0%

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FPI

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.39 million, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at Farmland Partners

In related news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 31,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $319,483.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,298,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,616.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 31,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $319,483.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,298,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 66,178 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $678,324.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,264,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,963,000.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,836,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,838,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 21.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,490,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after acquiring an additional 614,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.