Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Declines By 7.7%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HBBHF opened at $134.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.00. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $134.00.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
- Trading Halts Explained
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- How to Invest in Energy
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.