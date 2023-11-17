Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Declines By 7.7%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBBHF opened at $134.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.00. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $134.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

