Short Interest in Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Drops By 6.1%

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 901,500 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 959,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,015.0 days.

Indutrade AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IDDWF opened at $19.71 on Friday. Indutrade AB has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $22.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

About Indutrade AB (publ)

Indutrade AB (publ) manufactures, develops, and sells components, systems, and services to various industries worldwide. It operates through eight segments: Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and UK. The company also provides components and systems for controlling, measuring, monitoring, and regulating flows, as well as for industrial production and maintenance; medical technology equipment; measurement instruments and systems, sensors, control and regulating technology, and monitoring equipment; and custom-manufactured products, design solutions, aftermarket and assembly services, and customization services.

