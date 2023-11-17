Short Interest in Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Drops By 6.1%

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 901,500 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 959,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,015.0 days.
Indutrade AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IDDWF opened at $19.71 on Friday. Indutrade AB has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $22.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.
About Indutrade AB (publ)
