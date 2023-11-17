Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues Earnings Results

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.47%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 6.1 %

SIEGY stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $63.31 and a twelve month high of $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIEGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

