Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos Sells 10,000 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,269,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $729,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $748,400.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 32.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 31.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,962,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

