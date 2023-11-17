Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,653,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,433,000 after purchasing an additional 48,851 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Shares of SPG opened at $120.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

