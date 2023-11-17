Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 2,675 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at $2,278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 228.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Silgan by 32.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $42.02 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

