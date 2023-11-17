Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

KLA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $545.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $550.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.77 and a 200 day moving average of $468.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

