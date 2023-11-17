Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,576,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 258.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,822,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

