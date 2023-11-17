Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,337 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 106,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 43.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 483,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 69,127 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of BYM stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

