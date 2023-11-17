Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

