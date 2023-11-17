Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in THOR Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 81,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in THOR Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on THO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.16. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $116.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

