Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,040 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nutrien by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 83.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,952 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Nutrien by 144.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

