Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $9.97 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

