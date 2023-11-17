Sit Investment Associates Inc. Invests $406,000 in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TTP opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $29.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

