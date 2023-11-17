Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 12,875 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

MP Materials Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

