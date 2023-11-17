Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 8,750 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,862,000 after purchasing an additional 678,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,954,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,872,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,679,000 after purchasing an additional 235,236 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.