Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 8,850 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Roche by 11.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.4% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 4.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Roche Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $33.30 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

