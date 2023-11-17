Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $739,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Lantheus by 63.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 151,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 58,754 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lantheus by 54.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Lantheus by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,968.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,968.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,296. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.35. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.