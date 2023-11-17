Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 123,198 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

