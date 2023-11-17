Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $35.26 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STAA. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STAAR Surgical

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 20,144 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,803,226 shares in the company, valued at $368,591,072.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 20,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $843,429.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,803,226 shares in the company, valued at $368,591,072.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 833,514 shares of company stock worth $30,455,987. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.