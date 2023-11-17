Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.42.

SIX opened at $23.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 2.09. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00.

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

