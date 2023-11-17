Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SRRTF opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRRTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

