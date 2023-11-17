Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZZZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.17.
Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 2.5 %
Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.
About Sleep Country Canada
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
