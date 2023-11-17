Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Smart Sand Stock Down 6.2 %

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 196.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 372,798 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Smart Sand in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

