Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.49% of Snap worth $94,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,191,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,788,000 after acquiring an additional 87,142 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Snap by 13.1% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Snap by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 176,982 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $134,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 495,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,317.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $134,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 495,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,452,126 shares of company stock worth $13,333,583. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.