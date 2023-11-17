Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Up 50%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 225,901 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 123,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

About Solstice Gold

(Get Free Report)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.