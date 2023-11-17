Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

SON has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $54.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

