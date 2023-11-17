Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONY. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $87.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $74.81 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

