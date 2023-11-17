Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stake Trimmed by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $74.81 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

