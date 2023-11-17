Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.21% of Sony Group worth $229,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $74.81 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

