SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) & TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTD) Critical Comparison

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) and TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SOPHiA GENETICS and TradeUP Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 1 2 0 2.67 TradeUP Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 73.04%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than TradeUP Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

36.7% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of TradeUP Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of TradeUP Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TradeUP Acquisition has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and TradeUP Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -117.35% -38.53% -30.45% TradeUP Acquisition N/A N/A -3.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and TradeUP Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $47.56 million N/A -$87.45 million ($1.07) -3.42 TradeUP Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.00 million N/A N/A

TradeUP Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

About TradeUP Acquisition

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

