Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 74.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE SWX opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,022,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,401,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 61,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,022,604 shares in the company, valued at $683,401,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 112,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,362 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

