Southwestern Energy Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

