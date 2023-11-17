SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.96.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

