SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.1% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $263,837,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $183.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $161.28 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

