SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,080,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the previous session’s volume of 903,318 shares.The stock last traded at $24.10 and had previously closed at $24.11.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

