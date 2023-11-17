SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

