SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $419,000.

SPLG traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $52.88. 480,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

