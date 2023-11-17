SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $54.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

