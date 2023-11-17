SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,460 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

