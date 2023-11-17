SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 5,114.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,810 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPSM. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 129.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 193.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.26.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

