Spire Wealth Management Acquires 106 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG opened at $120.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $144.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

