Spire Wealth Management Acquires 211 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,440,000 after acquiring an additional 405,157 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 96,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,545,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $64.87.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.