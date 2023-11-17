Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,395 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.50 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

