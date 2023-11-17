Spire Wealth Management Buys 26,925 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 105.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $119.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.55. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

See Also

