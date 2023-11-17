Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $105.77 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.