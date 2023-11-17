Spire Wealth Management Has $579,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,810.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EWW stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.