Spire Wealth Management Has $624,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

